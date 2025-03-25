MLB insider’s bold take links Tarik Skubal to 9x All-Star, NL MVP

MLB insider Buster Olney feels Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is arguably the best starting pitcher currently plying his trade in the major leagues. He likened the Tigers southpaw to Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, for the intimidating presence that he brings to the mound.

Bob Gibson played his entire 17-year career for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959 to 1975, earning nine All-Star selections and two Cy Young awards, nine Gold Gloves and was named the National League MVP in 1968. He claimed two World Series titles with the Cardinals – winning MVP honors on both occasions – and was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1981 in his first year of eligibility.

Olney, a senior MLB writer for ESPN, was a guest on the "Baseball Isn't Dead" podcast this Monday.

"He is in the conversation for the best pitcher on the planet right now," Olney said. "He's so much fun to watch because you can feel the presence where he's just in attack mode. I think he's the closest thing to what you and I saw as kids with Bob Gibson, or at least read about him.

"He throws 99 to 100 [mph] with ease, it seems like. He's got three really nasty pitches, and he just comes at hitters," Olney added. "Not only has he got those three nasty pitches, but he's also got different shapes, breaking balls, and moves it around. And he's a really understated guy when you talk to him."

Tarik Skubal recorded a Triple Crown for the Tigers last year en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award. He finished the regular season on an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts.

Tarik Skubal knows he's going to dominate hitters: Buster Olney

Tarik Skubal is tipped to retain his AL Cy Young Award this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Detroit Tigers will kick off their 2025 season on the road with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Skubal will be the Opening Day starter for the Tigers as they take on the World Series champions at Dodger Stadium.

"Tarik Skubal is going on the mound Thursday, and he believes in his heart that he's going to stick it up their a**," Olney said.

"He knows he's going to dominate hitters," he added. "I just love watching him pitch."

Skubal helped the Detroit Tigers end their decade-long playoff drought last year, with the team putting up a 34-19 record in the final two months to book a playoff spot. They beat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the Division Series.

How do you think Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

