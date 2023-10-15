Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is firmly under the spotlight as they get ready to face the Astros in the ALCS on Sunday. The MLB veteran has been spectacular since moving to the No. 3 spot in the Rangers lineup. The team will be hoping that he continues his hot streak.

Though his career record against Justin Verlander stands at a mere 1-11, the slugger will be hoping to help his team bat in some crucial runs. MLB insider Evan Grant weighed in on the matter, saying:

"Mitch Garver is the X factor for the Rangers tonight"

Garver was traded to the Rangers from the Minnesota Twins in March 2022. He has been instrumental in the team's postseason campaign this year.

In his last two games, he has driven in seven runs. This includes an incredible grand slam against the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. His formidable presence behind Corey Seager has also provided the Rangers with stellar offensive depth.

"[Mitch Garver] has been a force since being in the No. 3 spot," said Grant.

His potency against left-handed pitchers is well-documented. This aspect of his skill set not only makes him a dangerous hitter but also protects Seager, who precedes him in the lineup. The high on-base percentage of Seager combined with Garver's capability to deliver with runners on base has made this pairing quite effective.

Can Rangers' catcher Mitch Garver lead the team to victory in the ALCS vs. Astros?

Facing Astros' ace Justin Verlander, a right-handed pitcher, will be a challenge given Mitch Garver's past struggles against him. However, playoff baseball often writes its own narratives, separate from regular-season statistics. Garver's current hot streak raises doubts about how the match-up will unfold this time around.

As the Rangers aim for a World Series berth, the importance of Garver's contributions cannot be overstated. His ability to deliver in clutch moments has added a vital layer to the Rangers' offensive strategy.

It provides a boost that affects the team's overall morale and performance. While statistics may not be on his side against Verlander, Garver's recent performances offer a glimmer of hope.

Tonight's ALCS game could hinge on small moments, and Garver aims to make a big impact on his team.