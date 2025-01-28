While negotiations between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets remain stalled, MLB insider Robert Murray gave his thoughts on the infielder being linked to the Toronto Blue Jays.

While New York fans are eager to see the slugger return to the team, owner Steve Cohen expressed his frustration with the prolonged negotiations. On The Baseball Insiders podcast, Murray gave his opinion on the Blue Jays' pursuit of Alonso in the past few weeks [2:57 - 6:07]:

"Here's what I can tell you: the Blue Jays have been interested but I don't think it's ever been at the 10 yard line. I don't think it's ever been close. If it was at the 10 yard line, then the fact that the deal hasn't been done yet would appear that they've taken probably a 15 yard sack if we're keeping the football analogies here.

"So, it's going to continue to be a waiting game but with this negotiation continuing to linger and keep pressing on, you always open up the chance of another team swooping in here and trying to land Alonso on a short-term contract. I won't be surprised if other teams have checked in or of they will check in, but I just don't think any Alonso signing is close, which is just leading to frustration from the Mets. We'll see what happens, but I dont think there's been any real progress here."

Since making his major league debut with the New York Mets in 2019, Pete Alonso has become one of the best players in the team and has won fans' support. However, he rejected a seven-year, $158 million, extension offer from the Mets last year to explore the market. Subsequently, he also changed his agent to Scott Boras ahead of his free agency.

However, Alonso seems to have overplayed his hand, as he remains a free agent just weeks away from Spring Training. The Mets aren't willing to offer the kind of contract they did last season, and it appears that no other team is, too. While he might not be getting the long-term contract he wants, there's every possibility that another team could sign Alonso on a short-term contract soon.

MLB analyst believes Pete Alonso would be a great fit for the Toronto Blue Jays

Over the past few days, the Toronto Blue Jays have been reported to be seriously interested in signing Pete Alonso, with rumors suggesting that a deal imminent.

However, there have been no agreements yet. On the MLB Network, analyst Steve Phillips said that Alonso would be a huge signing for Toronto:

"If they get (Pete Alonso), you can start to dream a little bit about this team. I think it's a great fit."

The Blue Jays have a history of missing out on big players but landed Anthony Santander this winter. If they sign Alonso as well, it would be a huge move and give them optimism for the future.

