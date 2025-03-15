MLB insider shares feelings on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future with Blue Jays amid extension drama

Eminent MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the Toronto Blue Jays can still manage to retain Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beyond this season even though they failed to reach an agreement within the deadline set by the player. He feels the 26-year-old first baseman is willing to stay in Toronto if the Blue Jays match his demands and the window remains open at least until Opening Day for them to do so.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has spent his entire six-year MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays since making his debut in 2019. He has made four straight appearances at the All-Star Game with two top-10 MVP finishes with the team. Therefore, Guerrero Jr. will be highly sought-after in the open market if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Ken Rosenthal, senior MLB columnist for The Athletic, discussed the possibility of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a contract extension with the Blue Jays during the Foul Territory podcast on Friday.

"Vlad Guerrero Jr., because he's going to be a free agent entering his age-27 season. He's going to get paid. Don't tell me he's not worth it. Don't tell me any of this," he said. "The Blue Jays offered him $450 million. They think he's worth at least that much, and the question is now whether they can come to some sort of a compromise." [3:30 - 7:30]

"The deadline was a deadline for that particular day, but that day after they did not reach an agreement, Vlad Jr. did say, "Hey, if they come to me with a realistic offer, yes, I'd still be willing to talk.""

"Now, there is probably an expiration date for that kind of conversation. I imagine it's Opening Day, but if the Jays want to revisit this in a couple of weeks and get closer to his number or maybe get to his number, I can't imagine he'd say no."

Guerrero Jr. batted .323/.396/.544 last year with 75 extra-base hits, including 30 home runs, 103 RBIs and an OPS+ of 166.

"Get this building block in place": Ken Rosenthal urges Blue Jays to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ken Rosenthal believes the Toronto Blue Jays do not have much choice but to put all their weight on retaining Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if they wish to remain competitive in the American League East.

"The Jays love that word discipline. "We want to be disciplined." I get it, but where are you without this guy? That's the problem," he said.

"They don't have a good farm system. There are other players whose contracts are expiring at some point relatively soon," he added. "They need to, in my view, get this building block in place and then we can worry about some other things, and start to proceed. With him there, and building around."

Blue Jays shortstop is also set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. Veteran starting pitchers Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer will reach the conclusion of their contracts.

