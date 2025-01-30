MLB insider sheds light on factors working against Pete Alonso’s $200,000,000 name value, urges him to follow Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery route

Pete Alonso remains one of the biggest free agents in the market heading into February. MLB insider Jeff Passan wonders why he hasn't reached a short-term agreement with any team yet.

The 30-year-old has a reputation as a power-hitting slugger, but no team is apparently willing to bet on his future. On the Talkin' Baseball podcast, Passan urged Alonso to settle for a short-term deal to raise his market value next year (7:46 - 11:49):

"Pete Alonso, if he got paid on his name, would be a $200 million player. Teams do not pay for names anymore. That just doesn't happen now and because of that, let's look at what he is addition to the feared slugger who has made his career in New York. ...

"It's just not the profile, with the body particularly, that ages well or has aged well on guys in the past. That's what teams are paying for, they're not paying for what you have done, they're paying for what they believe you are going to do."

He continued:

"I'm very comfortable in saying that Pete Alonso is going to have a productive next three years. To get that for $25 million is certainly a fair price and if you want to give him opt-outs after the first year, that feels like something that has good incentives on both sides.

"If he does opt out after that one year then if you're a team, there's no such thing as a bad one-year deal. For Alonso, if you have a good year, then you opt-out after that first year. If not then you either pull a Cody Bellinger or a Jordan Montgomery."

Pete Alonso has entered free agency for the first time since making his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019. He's looking for a lucrative long-term contract, but that has eluded him so far, given his age and body profile.

While teams may be unwilling to hand him a long-term deal, a shorter contract with opt-outs looks like the best option for Alonso. Cody Bellinger and Jordan Montgomery chose to go for shorter deals in a similar situation and had different reults.

While Bellinger's impressive performances earned him a move to the Yankees, Mongomery's disappointing year still gave him a pay raise.

Francisco Lindor has reportedly told the Mets ownership that he wants Pete Alonso back in the team

Just days after New York Mets owner Steve Cohen expressed frustration with the negotiations with Pete Alonso, latest reports suggest that the slugger is desperate to return to the team.

Additionally, MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that star shortstop Francisco Lindor has asked the ownership and front office to re-sign Alonso.

Lindor and Alonso were teammates for four years and have been the biggest names on the Mets lineup. Despite Lindor's plea to the management, it remains to be seen if Alonso reaches an agreement with the club.

