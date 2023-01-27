After seven months of exploring a potential sale, Arte Moreno has decided to maintain ownership of the Los Angeles Angels. This comes as a surprise to many, as Moreno has been actively shopping the franchise for potential buyers.

He reportedly had five viable parties interested in bidding and a huge sale was expected along the way. Expectations were that the sale would comfortably break the Mets' $2.4 billion in 2020.

The Angels have struggled on the field in recent years, failing to make the playoffs since 2014 and finishing last in their division in 2020. Coupled with several bad deals, the Angels' fans were happy to look forward to new ownership and a fresh start.

Fans and analysts have criticized the team management for wasting the careers of big players like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

One of the biggest losers in Moreno's decision to keep the team may be Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese phenom has been a bright spot for the Angels since joining the team in 2018, but his future with the team is now in doubt.

The team had been facing an uphill battle to retain their star player, who is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

New York Post columnist Jon Heyman wrote:

"Moreno’s 180-degree turn after seven months shopping the franchise was a shocker to many...also to the fans in Orange County, who’ve seen the team waste a decade of all-time great Mike Trout’s career and a half-decade of Ohtani."

Will Ohtani still be with the Los Angeles Angels when the 2024 season opens?

While fans and analysts are voicing their disappointment with the owner's decision and pointing to the imminent loss of Shohei Ohtani, it is too soon to assume that the Los Angeles Angels won't be successful in keeping him.

They will now have to focus on rebuilding their team and trying to make the playoffs for the first time in eight years. With Moreno's disappointing track record at the helm, it remains to be seen if they can be competitive and reach the MLB post-season again.

The Los Angeles Angels will be sure to make an attempt to re-sign Ohtani if he enters free agency, but there will surely be a number of other suitors.

Given the player's public statement of his intention to win, the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, the New York Giants and the New York Mets will follow the situation with keen interest.

