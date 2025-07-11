MLB insider squashes Ronald Acuna Jr. trade rumors ahead of July 31 deadline

With the trade deadline nearing, speculation has started around Ronald Acuna Jr. and his association with the Atlanta Braves. Media reports suggest that the Braves might be ready to hear offers for him, but MLB insider Jim Bowden put those rumors to bed.
On Thursday, Bowden wrote on X that there's no chance the Braves will be trading away their most prized player ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
"Just to be clear the #Braves have no interest or plans to trade Ronald Acuna Jr nor will they even consider offers for him according to multiple GMs who have inquired after some various media reports."
Shortly after his post, he appeared on "Foul Territory" to quash media reports once again, reiterating that the former NL MVP is not going anywhere and that he has confirmed the same with the franchise as well.
"Yeah, I think when you have some respected media members come out and go on MLB Network TV and say there's a possibility Acuña gets moved, I think some people watch that, listen to it, and go, 'We better make sure we check our homework to be sure,'" Bowden said (00:30).
"But just as clear as could be—and I've confirmed this with the Atlanta Braves too—there's zero chance that they trade Ronald Acuña Jr. or even converse about the trades. And so I just want to put it to bed, because there seemed to be some momentum on that due to some media reports, and I just wanted to make sure that we snuffed it out as quickly as possible."
Ronald Acuna Jr. returns after lower back tightness
Two days after the Braves announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. was dealing with lower back tightness, the outfielder returned to the diamond with a bang. He appeared in the game against the Athletics on Wednesday, hitting two home runs.
Injuries have not helped Acuna Jr., who missed almost the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL. The Braves are a borderline postseason team this year, and they would like the outfielder's services, especially later this fall.
Ronald Acuna Jr., despite coming off a big injury, is doing well at the plate. He's hitting .336 along with 11 home runs and four stolen bases after 41 games.