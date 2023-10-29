Bob Nightengale has taken notice of the roof-closing craze sweeping the MLB playoffs, and he thinks that the Arizona Diamondbacks should not close it for Game 3, 4 and 5. The World Series shifts over to Chase Field, where there is also a retractable roof.

Several teams have utilized the roof for weather purposes and for keeping the noise in and therefore a bit louder. However, reporter Nightengale believes the weather is going to be no trouble. In fact, it should be a great three nights for baseball.

Nightengale said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Considering the high is only 82 degrees all week in Phoenix, the roof should be open for World Series Games 3-5 at Chase Field."

It should be a nice night for baseball. 82 is a fine high for an outdoor event and that's as high as it will be at any point in Arizona. It'll get cooler as the sun goes down every night, and that's good baseball weather in Nightengale's mind.

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers both made use of their retractable roofs in the ALCS despite good weather. It's become a key advantage to theoretically increase the crowd noise, making it more difficult on opposing teams.

The Diamondbacks have not stated whether or not there will be an open or closed roof. Nightengale doesn't necessarily have insider information, but he believes the situation would call for an open roof. With Game 3 not scheduled until Monday, there may be no decision or announcement until then.

Diamondbacks could open roof for World Series

Fan noise and the atmosphere in the playoffs is a key component. The unbearable noise can make an impact on an opposing team. Anything the home team can do, therefore, to increase crowd noise is helpful.

Chase Field could be open, per Bob Nightengale

That's a big reason why the teams have been closing the roofs, although there's no confirmation or revealed reason for that. The weather is another reason a lot of teams even add the roofs to begin with. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks could reverse the recent trend and open the roof according to Bob Nightengale.