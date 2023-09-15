MLB Insider Jon Heyman thinks that the New York Yankees would be the most likely destination for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout should he choose to leave at the end of the season.

The slugger is widely seen as one of the wasted talents of his generation as the Angels have constantly let him down year after year. Now, with rumors of him leaving the LA team intensifying over the last few weeks, many believe that the Yankees might be interested in landing him ahead of the next season.

Mike Trout has been a loyal servant to the Angels since making his major league debut for them in 2011. He has established himself as one of the best hitters in the league over his major league career and won individual accolades in the process, including three MVP awards and 11 All-Star appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he has little to show in terms of titles and many view the Angels as the main reason for that.

Trout has the biggest contract in baseball (at least for the time being) and it is nowhere close to its end. The renowned slugger still has seven years left in contract but there have been reports of the Angels being open to trade him for the right price.

Heyman believes that the Yankees might be the most probable destination for him if the Angels are open to making a trade:

"If Trout does want to go, folks believe the hometown Phillies and Yankees might be of interest."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Does Mike Trout see an immediate future with the LA Angels?

The biggest question over whether Mike Trout will make a push for a move this offseason depends on how he views the Los Angeles Angels. It would truly be a waste of talent if he ends his career without a World Series title and a move away from LA might just be the answer.

The New York Yankees have the financial means as well as the names in their roster to convince the Angels to make a trade for him. While many of the young talents in the Angels' system have made their way up to the major league, there is still little indication of them being a championship team.

Another huge factor will be Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency and the Japanese superstar's decision may well have a huge impact on Trout's future with the team as well.