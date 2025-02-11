MLB insider unveils Yankees' biggest stumbling block in Marcus Stroman trade talks

The New York Yankees have been looking to move out starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during this offseason, but they have been unable to find any suitors for him as yet. Stroman had joined the Yankees on a two-year, $37 million contract with a player option that would extend his deal by another year if he pitches at least 140 innings in 2025.

MLB insider Robert Murray doesn't think the New York Yankees will be successful in finding a trade move for Marcus Stroman before the start of spring training. Murray feels the player option for the extra year poses a massive stumbling block for teams to make an offer for Stroman.

Robert Murray is a senior baseball columnist for FanSided. He is also a co-host of The Baseball Insiders podcast. He aired his thoughts during the show on Monday.

"I don't think we're out of the woods here as far as a Stroman trade goes," he said. "I still think that's possible, but I don't know how many teams are going to be in a hurry to take on that contract. Especially with the option of a third year looming. That's a real obstacle when it comes to a potential Stroman trade that's brought some pause here."

Marcus Stroman is a two-time All-Star and has pitched at least 130 innings in each of the last 162-game seasons. He had played for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs prior to signing for the New York Yankees.

There's definitely some hurt feelings: Robert Murray on strained relationship between Marcus Stroman & the Yankees

Marcus Stroman did not play any part for the Yankees in the postseason (Image Source: IMAGN)

Robert Murray believes it will be an uneasy predicament for both the player and the team if the New York Yankees are unable to move Marcus Stroman during this offseason.

"When he signed there last year, I made it clear that I didn't think it was the greatest fit in the entire world. That was a signing that had really surprised me," Murray said. "But with Stroman finding out that he was on the trade market, that he's being shopped, he unfollowed the Yankees a while ago, much longer than people had realized.

"Based on that, there's definitely some hurt feelings," he added. "I don't know what the conversations have looked behind closed doors, but I'd imagine there's going to be some awkwardness when he eventually shows up."

Stroman made 30 appearances for the Yankees and pitched 154.2 innings in the regular season last year. He posted a 10-9 record with a 4.31 ERA and 1.468 WHIP.

