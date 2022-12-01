The New York Yankees are facing a battle to hold on to their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. The 2022 American League MVP is currently a free agent and is being courted by several organizations. The LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible destinations for Judge in 2023.

New York has the funds and desire to re-sign Judge, but the final decision remains his. If Judge does decide to move on, the club will need to have a plan in place to rebuild the roster. Per a recent MLB article, insider Bryan Hoch was the latest to offer his views on the club's offseason plans.

"If Judge signs elsewhere, the Yankees may respond with an offseason spending spree like the one they had in the winter of 2008-09," Hoch said.

The New York Yankees are rumored to have made an offer in the range of eight years/$300 million for Judge to remain in Yankee pinstripes. That would make Judge one of the highest paid players in the league.

It's tough to replace a player like Aaron Judge. The four-time All-Star is in his prime. Last season, he led the league in almost every major offensive category. Aside from his record shattering 62 home runs, Judge also led the league in RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS.

Hoch believes the departure of Judge would leave room for the club to go on a spending spree similar to the one prior to the 2009 season. That offseason, New York added starting pitchers CC Sabathia, A.J. Burnett and Mark Teixeira.

The Yankees went on to win the World Series in 2009, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.

The New York Yankees will look to make big changes to the roster if Aaron Judge leaves in the offseason

Several high-profile free agents are still available in the market. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been linked with the Bronx Bombers. Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are both free agents. Shortstops Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts are also weighing up offers.

"The Yankees current offer to Aaron Judge is around eight years and $300 million, per @JeffPassan" - Talkin' Yanks

Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner are in a tough position. Aaron Judge holds all the cards. If the Yanks do lose Judge, there is an abundance of talent available in the free agent market. $300 million can go a long way to building a championship winning team.

