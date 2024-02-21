MLB Jersey Controversy: MLBPA steps in on behalf of players, voices resentment over Nike's latest designs

The MLB jersey controversy has taken another turn, with the MLBPA stepping in to speak up for the players as the new jerseys are not to most of their likings. The Nike Vapor Jerseys are brand new this year, but they have not been given a kind welcome by the baseball world.

MLBPA president Tony Clark said via the New York Post:

“Any time there’s change, there’s an adjustment period. Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much. In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An unnamed player from the Baltimore Orioles said that they looked like knock-off jerseys. Trea Turner publicly said that "everybody hates them". It has not been a great reception, to say the least. Fans have also expressed their disdain.

Trea Turner spoke up on the MLB jersey controversy

The new jerseys are supposed to be light and breathable, with MLB claiming that they're designed to be more comfortable. Evidently in both look and feel, these new uniforms are not pleasing anyone.

MLBPA stepping up on MLB jersey controversy

The MLBPA is not going to let these jerseys go without a fight. They're not happy with the new product, and they are reportedly working with the MLB and everyone else to find some sort of solution.

Tony Clark also added:

“We are on the phone with the requisite parties that are involved in making that decision because we aren’t. We’re trying to make sure our guys have what they need in the fashion that they need it. And it’s reflective of what being a major-league ballplayer should be reflective of."

He continued:

“It’s an ongoing dialogue. Hopefully, we can get some things done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training. Because I’d hate to be in a place where we’re still having conversations about some of the challenges we have in that regard once the lights come on.”

It's unclear whether or not anything will change before the regular season, which begins in about a month.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.