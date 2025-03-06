MLB joins forces with Demon Slayer for one-of-a-kind collab ahead of Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers' 2025 opener in Japan

MLB just had an anime crossover as they tapped into Japan's biggest pastime ahead of the two-game Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 18 and Mar. 19 at Tokyo Dome.

The league partnered with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to produce a short anime film hyping up the series while letting viewers know about baseball and its relevance in Japan.

The short film released on Wednesday, covers notable Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshiniobu Yamamoto. In the background, the announcer in the video gives a preview of the series to fellow commentator Sakonji Urokodaki, a character from the anime series.

"It's finally time... for MLB Tokyo Series," the voice in the video said (translated to English). "Five Japanese players return to Japan as key players for two prolific teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. How are you feeling about Shohei Ohtani's upcoming season?"

The video further mentions that the first time an MLB club came to Japan was in 1913, following which skills were passed down to the next generation. 112 years later, once again the tradition will be carried out, making for a delightful sight for the spectators.

Who are the five Japanese players featuring in Dodgers vs Cubs at MLB Tokyo Series?

We are only a couple of weeks away before the MLB season starts in Japan.

The series will feature some of the biggest Japanese stars representing both teams. LA Dodgers will avail the services of Oshu native Shohei Ohtani, Bizen native Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Iwate native Roki Sasaki. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs will feature Kitakyushu native Shota Imanaga and Arakawa native Seiya Suzuki.

The Tokyo Series, which is part of the 2025 World Tour, will also feature four exhibition games.

On Mar. 15, the Cubs take on NPB's Hanshin Tigers, while the same evening, the Dodgers take on the Yomiuri Giants. The following day, the fixture gets reversed, with the Dodgers playing against the Tigers and the Cubs playing against the Giants.

Both regular season contests on Mar. 18 and 19 will start at 7 pm JST.

