"MLB has leaked where Juan Soto is going" - Fans speculate wildly as ex-Yankees Free Agent given Mets-colored celebration for 2024 heroics

Juan Soto remains at the top of the New York Mets' priority list. He is the talk of the offseason with every move he makes, and for good reason. He is coming off a spectacular season with the New York Yankees.

He played in 157 games, hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. MLB celebrated his great season in a post on Instagram with an interesting color choice.

Out of all the colors they could have used, you have to wonder why they went with blue and orange. The Mets are one of the frontrunners to sign the four-time All-Star, so is the league teasing something?

Fans believe the league could be teasing Soto's next destination. This post has gotten the NY fanbase out of their beds with excitement.

"MLB has leaked where Soto is going it looks like" one fan posted.

"It's happening" said another.

NY fans hope this is not just a coincidence. Acquiring Soto would immediately make them a World Series contender heading into 2025.

"Who posted this?" said another.

"He's a Detroit Tiger" said another.

Other fans are speculating on some other teams. The Houston Astros also share a blue and orange colorway alongside the Detroit Tigers.

The Mets have what it takes to get a deal done with Juan Soto

New York Yankees - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

As mentioned earlier, the Mets are one of the frontrunners to acquire Juan Soto this winter. They have the means to get a deal done, it is just a matter of executing it.

Soto loves New York. This past season with the Yankees, the slugger was spotted touring the late-night spots around the area with his teammates. He stated that he feels comfortable in the area, especially being a Latin player.

For the money aspect, no owner spends like Steven Cohen does. He wants to bring his club back to its glory days and Soto is the best option. He would look great alongside Francisco Lindor in that lineup.

Last but not least, Soto would become the premier player for the Mets. It would be his team, unlike when he was playing for Aaron Judge's Yankees.

However, it is not just down to these two clubs. Nearly the entire league is figuring out how they can add Soto to their roster for next season.

