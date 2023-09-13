Due to his success as an MLB player, many seem to overlook Alex Rodriguez's success in the business world. Since retiring from the game, the 48-year-old has built an empire that many in the business world would envy.

Rodriguez is the chairman and CEO of his own investment firm A-Rod Corp. His portfolio includes a wide range of investments in various sectors including technology, real estate, health, entertainment, and media. He is also the chairman of the popular Dominican beer company Presidente.

The three-time MVP remains involved with the sports world and is a part owner of the NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberwolves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, the former New York Yankees' infielder opened up on his business philosophy and what makes him tick.

"I always had two passions, and they’ve been two B’s: baseball and business," said Rodriguez

Even before his success in baseball, Rodriguez always knew he wanted to be involved with the business world. He attributed his success to his father, who owned a shop in New York, for his passion and desire to build something of his own.

Expand Tweet

"'You got to surround yourself with the best people in the world. Just like you want to win a championship in baseball, the same formula works in business,' says New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. Watch "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein" here ttps://trib.al/kXAUSM3" - Bloomberg

Rodriguez went on to speak about starting in the real estate sector, buying his first property for $250,000. Since then, his company has gone on to acquire thousands of residential properties with a focus on multifamily units and single-family homes.

Alex Rodriguez was always looking ahead to a career after baseball

Alex Rodriguez speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium

Alex Rodriguez stated that he was looking forward to building an empire even before his rookie season. The versatile star knew that many players don't always achieve their dream of being professional baseball players and wanted a backup plan in case their baseball career didn't fare well.

Since his retirement from the MLB in 2016, he has done a fantastic job of staying active and busy.

Expand Tweet

"D'Angelo Russell accidentally collided with Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez" - Jomboy Media

Aside from his work as a philanthropist and businessman, Rodriguez has established himself as a high-profile figure in the media world.

Rodriguez was a regular on the popular show Shark Tank as an investor. He also featured on Good Morning America. However, baseball remains a big part of Rodriguez's life. He continues to work with FOX Sports as an analyst and offers his insights on the game.