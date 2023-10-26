CC Sabathia took to Twitter to express his heartfelt congratulations to Dusty Baker as the legendary manager announced his retirement from baseball. Sabathia, known for his impressive career as a pitcher, shared a personal connection with Baker, recalling the impact Baker had on him at the age of 13. In a tweet, Sabathia said:

"Congratulations to you and your family on retirement OG [...] You’re a dear friend, mentor, and future HOFer. One of the most influential and genuine people in the game of baseball for decades."

Sabathia continued by acknowledging Baker’s significant contributions to the sport, emphasizing his influence on players of color. He praised Baker as a dear friend, mentor, and highlighted his future Hall of Fame status. The tweet reflected the deep respect and admiration Sabathia hold for Baker, both as a person and as a pivotal figure in the world of baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dusty Baker will retire as a manager but will remain an advisor in the world of baseball.

Dusty Baker, having managed for 26 seasons, informed Houston Astros owner Jim Crane about his decision to retire as the Astros’ manager. The announcement followed the Astros’ loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. Baker expressed gratitude for the opportunity to manage the Astros and win a championship with the team. Despite retiring from managerial duties, Baker expressed his desire to remain involved in baseball in a advisory role.

After 25 seasons as a manager, Dusty Baker has announced that he will retire. However, his intentions are to remain in the game of baseball assuming an advisory role.

Dusty Baker’s retirement marks the end of an illustrious career, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport. With 2,183 career victories, seventh all-time, and numerous postseason achievements, including a World Series title with the Astros in 2022, Baker’s impact on baseball is huge. As he steps away from the managerial role, Baker is set to become eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot in three years, with expectations of being a unanimous selection on the Contemporary Era ballot. Sabathia’s congratulations to Dusty Baker capture the sentiment of many players and fans who recognize Baker’s exceptional contributions to the game.