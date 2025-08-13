MLB legend Gary Sheffield names Pete Alonso as cornerstone for Mets' chances at World Series win 

According to MLB legend Gary Sheffield, if the New York Mets want to win the World Series, they'll need Pete Alonso, who surpassed a franchise legend in the home run category on Tuesday. The Mets played hardball during the offseason in negotiations during Alonso's free agency. With interest fading deep into the offseason, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million contract with an out in place after the first year of his deal. The numbers Alonso has come up with this season so far make it more and more likely that he'll be signing a new lucrative contract soon. After Alonso surpassed Darryl Strawberry to become the Mets' new home run king, Sheffield said Alonso will be crucial if the franchise wants to win the World Series in the future. &quot;Yeah, that's a big number, you know, to pass Strawberry,&quot; Sheffield said on &quot;MLB Tonight&quot;. &quot;You know, he's one of the all-time legends, and anything you put Darryl Strawberry's name behind and then accomplish something like that is always a feat. You know, that's quite an accomplishment from my Tampa native. I've known the kid since he was little. &quot;He's turned into a fine young man and a great, great player. And I've always said, if they were gonna lose him, they almost did this offseason, if they lose him, the Mets are going right back down to the bottom. Now that he's back and playing well, he's gonna be the reason why they win a championship in New York, if they ever do,&quot; he added. Pete Alonso achieves milestone with pair of home runs against BravesPete Alonso hit two home runs in the Mets' 13-5 rout of the Atlanta Braves. His first home run, a two-run shot against Spencer Strider's fastball in the third inning, marked his 253rd career home run, surpassing former Mets home run king Darryl Strawberry's 37-year 252 home runs record for the franchise. Three innings later, he hit another homer, his 254th of the career, to cap off his great outing. He also helped the Mets snap a seven-game losing streak. The first baseman showed his gratitude towards Strawberry after the game as he raised his helmet to Strawberry's No. 18 jersey in the stadium. He also thanked the fans for their continued support. “You guys have been electric all year, coming out, creating a vibe,” Alonso said via SNY. “And it's just really special. What a blessing, what a gift it is to play this game at this level. I mean, what a gift it is to hit it at home in front of you guys. So, thank you guys.” Alonso needed 4,118 plate appearances to reach 254 home runs, whereas Darryl Strawberry took 4,549 plate appearances to hit 252 home runs.