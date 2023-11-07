MLB legend Ichiro Suzuki proved that age is just a number by shattering a high school classroom window with a towering home run during a coaching session. The incident occurred over the weekend at Asahikawa Higashi High School in Hokkaido, as the Japanese baseball icon was giving pointers to the young team.

As a special assistant to the chairman for the Seattle Mariners, Suzuki typically provides instruction to both the major league and Triple-A teams. However, his love for the game often finds him on various fields, sharing his wealth of knowledge with aspiring players in Japan.

During the session, Suzuki hit a dinger that soared over the protective netting which stood at an impressive 26 feet. The ball flew beyond the field and into a classroom during a math lesson.

Ichiro Suzuki's feat instantly stirred rave reactions from baseball fans worldwide. Many fans even expressed that Suzuki could still compete at the highest levels of the game.

Some fans humorously suggested that Suzuki could not only return as a hitter but also as a pitcher, highlighting his enduring athletic ability.

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will be eligible for the MLB Hall of Fame in 2025

Ichiro Suzuki, who turned 50 last October, has left an indelible mark on Major League Baseball. His illustrious career boasts a series of accolades, including being a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove recipient.

Suzuki also secured two batting titles and made a historic entrance into the majors by earning both Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in 2001. Before retiring in 2019, he also had stints with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees. However, Ichiro Suzuki is best known for his transformative years with the Mariners.

The respect he garners from the baseball community is widespread, as evidenced by the reaction to his recent high school demonstration.

Eligible for the Hall of Fame induction in 2025, the Mariners legend's exceptional career strongly positions him as a future candidate. Further, his clear love for baseball continues to cement his status as an enduring figure in the sport.