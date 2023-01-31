Former baseball shortstop and MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith caught up with the Sports Director at Fox 26, Mark Berman, on his day out at the golf course.

They discussed the good genes the Pena family carries, amongst other things.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Ozzie Smith reminisced bout playing w/Jeremy Peña's (Jpena221) father: "I got the opportunity to play w/ his dad, Geronimo, in St. Louis. So I've been knowing Jeremy for a long time..He's got good genes-It's nice to see a father-son combination have successful big league careers"

Having had the chance to play alongside Jeremy's father, Geronimo Pena, Ozzie is not surprised by Jermeny's rapid rise in the league, which has culminated in the rookie being awarded both the AL Championship Series & World Series MVP awards.

"YOUR WS & ALCS MVP!" - Houston Astros, Twitter

Baseball aside, Ozzie credited Jeremy the most for playing the right way while doffing his hat to the lovely young man he's developing into.

"Well, I got the opportunity to play with his dad. I played with Geronimo in St. Louis and stuff, so I've been knowing Jeremy for a long time and it's nice to see that he's not only a good baseball player, he's turned out to be a very well-versed young man," Ozzie said.

When asked what it is like to see Jeremy doing what he's doing, having played with his father, Ozzie credited the Pena family for having great genes.

"Well, it's genes, I mean he's got good genes. You knew, with the way that his father played, that some kid from our generation was probably going to come up and do well. It's nice to see a father-son combination have success with the big league careers," Ozzie concluded.

Jeremy has had a blockbuster start to his big-league career, and with time on his side, one can only imagine how good he could be in the future.

Ozzie Smith won the NL Gold Glove Award for a record 13 consecutive seasons

Ozzie Smith had a 19-year big league career, spent mostly with St. Louis Cardinals, with a brief stint at the San Diego Padres in his early years. Nicknamed "The Wizard of Oz," Ozzie went on to create havoc in the league with his fierce pitches, instilling a sense of fear in every batsman who faced him.

The 15-time All-Star accumulated 2,460 hits and 580 stolen bases during his career. He won the National League Gold Glove Award for his excellent defensive play for a record 13 consecutive seasons. Ozzie also won the NLCS MVP and World Series championship once each during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ozzie was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002, bringing an end to a stellar career.

