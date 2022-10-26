MLB Legends: Who is the best Philadelphia Phillies player of all time?

The Philadelphia Phillies have been around for a long time. The Phillies were founded in 1883, giving them the honor of being the longest single-city, single-name franchise in baseball.

During that time, there have been some truly stupendous baseball players to suit up for the Phillies. Today, we are going to take a look at whether or not there has been a single player who can claim to be the best player for the Philadelphia Phillies ever.

Because the Phillies have been around for so long, the question is a difficult one. One of the best pitchers of the early Phillies' years was right-hander Pete Alexander. Alexander was born in 1887 and played for the Phillies from 1911 to 1917. In that time, Alexander led the league in wins and innings pitched over all but two seasons.

"4/24/03: Chase Utley’s first career hit, a grand slam." - @ Did the Phillies lose?

Certainly, one of the most famous Philadelphia Phillies players of the modern age is Chase Utley. Utley was a sparkplug for the Phillies during the early 2000s. The second baseman was an All-Star for five straight years and was central to the Phillies winning the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Although Alexander was a great pitcher, the best Phillies pitcher to ever take the mound was likely Steve Carlton, who played for the Phillies from 1972 to 1985.

Carlton was absolutely dominant, winning the Cy Young Award four times with the Phillies. In 1980, the year the Phillies won their first World Series, Carlton went 3-0 in the postseason, allowing only three runs in 27.1 innings.

"On this date in 1980, the Philadelphia Phillies win their first championship in franchise history. MVP: Mike Schmidt" - @ honest larry

However, the best player to ever suit up for the Philadelphia Phillies is likely infielder Mike Schmidt. Schmidt was drafted by the Phillies in 1971, and never looked back. Schmidt played his entire MLB career as a Phillie, winning the MVP Award three times and leading the NL in home runs in eight out of his 18 seasons.

Philadelphia Phillies will look to draw on past inspirations in World Series 2022

Honorable mentions to players like Roy Halladay and Robin Roberts are surely in order. However, the Phillies will need to use the resources of their current squad if they want to have a chance at beating the Houston Astros this season. Right now, Bryce Harper is the best the Phillies have. As for history, how can anyone ever be sure?

