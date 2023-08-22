MLB Magic Numbers: How many wins do Yankees need to make the playoffs?

The New York Yankees are in dire straits. They're clinging to miniscule playoff chances as they've been swept twice in a row and have earned eight straight losses. Their MLB magic number is astronomical as a result.

Fangraphs gives them a troubling 0.4% of even making it as a wild card. Their current magic number is 48 to make the playoffs. That means they need 48 wins and losses by their closest competitors to make it.

Those competitors include the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and more.

New York Yankees magic number is falling fast

The Yankees magic number for elimination is much smaller. It's 30, which means 30 losses or wins by the above teams eliminates them from the postseason. They've made it six years in a row.

The Yankees are in dire straits

Their magic number for elimination is lower than the lowly Detroit Tigers and only slightly ahead of the Chicago White Sox. It's been a very bad season in the Bronx.

The number that should be their focus now is .500. They haven't finished below .500 since 1992, so they don't want to end that streak now. The playoffs are effectively out, but .500 is not.

They only need to go 22-16 over the next few months to secure a .500 record. That's still not as likely, but it's far more possible for the team.