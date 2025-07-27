  • home icon
  "MLB should be making noise about this" - Fans furious after Venezuela Little League team gets denied US travel visas for World Series

"MLB should be making noise about this" - Fans furious after Venezuela Little League team gets denied US travel visas for World Series

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:08 GMT
Syndication: Asbury Park Press - Source: Imagn
Fans furious after Venezuela Little League team gets denied US travel visas for World Series (image credit: IMAGN)

The MLB has a large population of players from Latin America, notably from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. Almost all of them played baseball from an early age, with the Little League being the platform where their big league dreams materialized.

However, reports surfaced on Friday that the U.S. government denied travel visas to Venezuelan Little League team Cacique Marathe. It effectively prevented the team from participating in the 2025 Senior League Baseball World Series in Easley, South Carolina.

The visa denial is attributed to the Trump administration executive order in June restricting travel from Venezuela and other countries due to national security concerns. The situation left baseball fans furious.

"(MLB) really SHOULD be making noise about this and the attacks on Latino immigrants. I’d be shocked if at any point it does, unless some far off future date when we have taken the U.S. back from fascists, but it should," a fan wrote.
"This is the unfortunate result of decades of irresponsible policy that has pushed the US to this point. We have no choice but to restrict visas from specific countries," another fan commented.
"USA plans to win the World Cup by denying entry visas to soccer players from all foreign countries," a fan said.
Some were critical of the Latin American citizens in the U.S., and also the Venezuelan government.

"Venezuelans voted overwhelmingly for Trump too," a fan wrote.
"I mean the blame starts at home with Latinos. They voted for him and voted for this," another fan said.
"I feel bad for them but the blame falls on the Venezuelan government for dumping their criminals into our country such as with Tren De Aragua, and not accepting them back when the US tries to deport them," one fan commented.
This is not the first time a sports team was affected by the Trump administration's travel policies. The Cuban women’s national volleyball team was also denied visas to compete in a tournament in Puerto Rico.

Additionally, the U.S. restricted travel list also includes Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo and Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen face full travel bans.

The U.S. is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada. However, soccer fans are worried that the Trump administration's policies would affect the most-watched sports tournament in the world.

What's next for the Senior League Baseball World Series amid Team Venezuela's absence?

Venezuelan's Cacique Mara competed in and won the Latin American championship in Mexico. That success qualified the Little League team for the Senior League Baseball World Series.

Amid its absence, Santa Maria de Aguayo from Tamaulipas, Mexico, which was the runner-up to the Venezuelan team, will take its spot.

The tournament includes 12 teams, split evenly between six U.S. teams and six international teams. The U.S. teams represent regions such as Central (Burbank, Illinois), East (Dubois, Pennsylvania), South Carolina D1 (Easley, South Carolina), Southeast (Irmo, South Carolina), Southwest and West.

International teams include representatives from Canada, the Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Australia, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (Santa Maria de Aguayo, Victoria, Mexico)

Last year, the Coquivacoa Little League from Maracaibo emerged as champions, defeating Irmo, South Carolina, 9-3 in the championship game. The tournament included teams from Australia, Canada and the Caribbean.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
