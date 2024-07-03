MLB Mock Draft 2024: Predicting Cubs' first pick

The Chicago Cubs will be selecting their next potential star with the 14th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. While they sit practically in the middle of the order, there's a ton of talent scattered throughout this class.

From high school prospects to college players, there are plenty of names who could change the direction of a franchise. There are ambidextrous pitchers, two-way players, and exciting pitchers and hitters.

While looking at MLB.com's Jim Callis' most recent mock draft, he sees East Carolina University's Trey Yesavage falling to the Cubbies. Yesavage is a right-handed pitcher who was named the AAC Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

Yesavage has four quality pitches he relies on, with a 95 mph fastball. He backs that up with a mid-80s slider/cutter, splitter and a curveball.

Looking at other potential picks for the Cubs

MLB Drafts are difficult to predict with some players rising and falling out of nowhere. While MLB.com's Jim Callis sees Trey Yesavage going to the Cubs in the first round, some others have different opinions.

According to CBS MLB analyst Mike Axisa, he sees the Cubbies taking Nick Kurtz with their first-round pick. Kurtz is an exciting first baseman who played his college ball for Wake Forest.

Kurtz went on an insane run, where he hit 14 home runs during a 10-game span. However, Axisa said that there's a chance that the slugger may not even make it past the sixth overall pick.

Another name to look out for is Iowa University's RHP Brody Brecht. The Athletic's Keith Law could see Chicago selecting this exciting arm who's often compared with former University of Notre Dame WR and MLB pitcher Jeff Samardzija.

Brecth could have turned pro out of high school, as there were many teams interested in him. However, he turned that down as he aspired to play both football and baseball at Iowa.

For two years, he helped the Hawkeyes on Saturdays as a wide receiver and a starter on the baseball team. But his future was always going to be on the mound somewhere.

Brecht decided to focus on baseball going into his junior year, to get ready for the draft. It was a good decision, as he shone during his senior year. He greatly improved his draft stock and could be an arm that quickly gets to the show.

