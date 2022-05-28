MLB Network host Kelly Nash admires Danielle Correa attending Minnesota Twins shortstop's games, calls her 'most supportive wifey' on Instagram

On May 13, Danielle Correa, the wife of Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself with Target Field in the backdrop. This is the home ballpark of the Minnesota Twins. Danielle was there to catch her husband, Carlos Correa, in action and to root for him. Danielle was wearing a white T-shirt. She paired it with a Minnesota Twins baseball cap, nailing the smart casual look. The Minnesota Twins baseball cap, which Danielle wore, was designed by Sparkle Queen.

"Twin Cities." - Danielle Correa

It is not the first time Danielle Correa, the former Miss Texas USA, attended a game in MLB Season 2022. On April 24, Danielle posted a photo on Instagram from the Target Field carrying her son, Kylo, in a baby carrier. While Kylo slept peacefully, resting his head on Danielle's chest, she posed for the camera with a beverage in hand.

"Snoozin n’ boozin." -@Danielle Correa

Danielle and her son Kylo also attended the home opener on April 9 for this season. Both Mama and her son wore red outfits and twinned with each other.

"Kylo’s first home opener⚾️ . Daddy’s 4." - @Danielle

In a boss move, Carlos Correa proposed to Daniella Rodriguez after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017, and it became a piece of sensational news on the internet.

E! News @enews Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrated his World Series win with a proposal on live TV: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrated his World Series win with a proposal on live TV: https://t.co/BHzlxtjJXt

"Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrated his World Series win with a proposal on live TV." -@E! TV

In November 2019, Carlos Correa and Danielle Rodriguez first offically married in a courtroom.

"Forever isn’t long enough." -@Danielle

In December 2019, Carlos and Danielle proceeded to plan a beach wedding with close ones at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

"Surrounded by love." - @Danielle

MLB Network host Kelly Nash calls Danielle Correa a supportive wife

Kelly Nash on her wedding day.

It takes a village to care for a newborn. Kylo is just seven months old. From changing diapers to feeding babies, Danielle needs to look after a lot of chores single-handedly.

"Seeing my little boy giggle gives me life." - @Danielle

Kelly Nash calls Danielle a supportive wife.

MLB Network host Kelly Nash was impressed to see Danielle attending the Minnesota Twins games and taking time off from her duties as a mother, calling Daniella Correa a "most supportive wifey." Carlos is fortunate to have a wife like Danielle.

