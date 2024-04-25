MLB News: Angels star Mike Trout jumps to 76th spot on the list of career home run leaders

LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout again hit the leadoff spot in Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and, like on Tuesday, made an impact from the front. Just a day ago, he had crushed a leadoff homer and has now recorded home runs in back-to-back games.

In the sixth inning, Mike Trout hit a solo home run in left-center field. This was his 10th homer of the season, as he now leads the majors in the category. More so, he has also climbed the home run leaderboard, with him now tied at 76th with 378 major league home runs. Matt Williams is giving him company at the 76th spot.

However, despite exploits from Mike Trout, the Angels are going through a rough patch. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, with the latest being a 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Trout, though, mentioned that they will soon turn things around.

“I think the mindset is that if we keep on coming in and working, and working, it’ll turn,” Trout said after the game. “The guys are battling, but things just aren’t going our way right now. But we’re going to keep fighting.”

Mike Trout surprised by Jo Adell being called out after replay challenge

The Orioles were cruising with a 6-0 lead before Mike Trout's solo homer in the sixth started the Angels' comeback attempt.

The Anaheim club scored three in the sixth and a run each in the eighth and ninth. However, the last out of the game left everyone surprised with the replay call.

Jo Adell was called out on his stolen base attempt at second base. The onfield umpire gave him out which was then challenged by the Angels. It was evident from the replays that Adell has hit the bag first before the tag but the replay umpire had other views. Citing lack of evidence to overturn the decision, Adell was given out and the game ended.

"I was in there," Adell said, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "That call goes our way, we have [Luis] Rengifo up with a runner on second and we're ready to tie the game. We're all looking at the picture, we're watching the video. Where my foot hit and where I got tagged were two totally different spots."

Mike Trout was also surprised at the call and said:

"I thought he was safe," Trout said. "But obviously New York didn't think so."

If not for the call, the Angels might have been able to turn the results in their favor.

