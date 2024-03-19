MLB News: MLBPA facing mutiny as players confront Tony Clark demanding leadership change

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, there's a growing uneasiness in the MLB Players Association.

Leaders of major and minor league baseball players have confronted executive director Tony Clark to replace deputy director Bruce Meyer with former MLBPA lawyer Harry Marino.

The discussion was held on Monday, followed by a vote, but any official action is yet to be taken. About 72 representatives from both major and minor league players were on the call, on which Meyer was present but Marino wasn't.

Both Marino and Meyer have strained relationships after they worked on the MLBPA's minor-league collective bargaining agreement last year. A person familiar with the calls said that Meyer accused Marino of coming for his position.

The development comes after many major complaints about the union's direction. Moreover, less-than-expected purchases of free agents have also frustrated players.

Marino's case for the position comes after players asked him to get favorable terms from a collective bargaining agreement.

Bruce Meyer denies claims of association with Scott Boras and having influence over MLB Players Association

Many players have suspected that Bruce Meyer had to do something with Scott Boras' overpowering influence on the MLB Players Association. However, Meyer denied any such claims in 2021.

“It’s absurd,” Meyer said. “The players run the union. Scott’s obviously an important agent to the extent he represents a lot of players, and we talk to Scott just like we talk to any agent who wants to talk to us.

“I hesitate, because the more specific you get into it, the more it dignifies it. But I didn’t know Scott when I was hired, and I don’t think I met him, spoke to him, for the first 10 months I was here.”

Meyer joined the union in 2018 and was tasked with leading the 2021–22 negotiations after the union had a poor showing in previous CBA dealings.

However, since his arrival, the CBA has been showing positive signs from a player perspective. It remains to be seen if this internal conflict results in Bruce Meyer being ousted from his position in the MLBPA.

