MLB News: Pittsburgh Pirates to promote pitching prospects Roansy Contreras and Yerry De Los Santos from Triple-A

The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted two pitchers, Roansy Contreras and Yerry De Los Santos, from their Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians. The two young prospects will be a very welcome addition to a struggling Pirates pitching staff.

The Pirates currently have a team ERA of 4.96, placing them second-worst in the MLB, just ahead of National League Central counterparts, the Cincinnati Reds. With a record of 16-24, the Pirates are also one of the teams with the poorest record this year. Pitching coach Oscar Marin hopes the arrival of this pair of young arms will ease the woes of the Pirates staff this season.

Roansy Contreras is a 22-year-old Dominican. He started one game last year and went three innings, ending in a no-decision. It is likely the Pirates will use him in the bullpen, as he made three prior appearances in a relief role with the Pirates earlier this year. In his short MLB career, Roansy Contreras has an ERA of 2.53 over 10.2 innings.

In 5 games in Triple-A: 0-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 11 BB, 24 SO, 1.18 WHIP. BREAKING: #Pirates recall RHP Roansy Contreras.In 5 games in Triple-A: 0-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 11 BB, 24 SO, 1.18 WHIP. BREAKING: #Pirates recall RHP Roansy Contreras. In 5 games in Triple-A: 0-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 6 ER, 11 BB, 24 SO, 1.18 WHIP. https://t.co/TDsjnPTiAQ

Yerry De Los Santos is a 24-year-old fellow Dominican pitcher who is yet to play a game in the MLB. De Los Santos has appeared in 96 games in his Minor League Baseball career. At the time of this writing, his career record is 11-9 with an ERA of 2.67 and a WHIP of 1.16.

De Los Santos is undoubtedly looking forward to his MLB debut and is eager to make a lasting impression on the Pirates. For both players, the Pirates' pitching woes represent an opportunity to go in and attempt to solidify their own respective starting roles.

This season In Triple-A: 12 games, 2-0, 1.72 ERA, 3 SV, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 20 SO, 0.64 WHIP. The Pittsburgh Pirates call up RHP Yerry De Los Santos.This season In Triple-A: 12 games, 2-0, 1.72 ERA, 3 SV, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 20 SO, 0.64 WHIP. https://t.co/uvBYv03SP2

The Pirates, who were just swept in a three-game set by the St. Louis Cardinals, will begin a series against the Colorado Rockies this week where the youngsters may both get their shot at the limelight.

