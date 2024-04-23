MLB News: Players Union seeks court confirmation to validate arbitration outcome against Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports Agency

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) has taken steps to affirm a decision made by the arbitrator concerning agents of Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports. Renowned artist Bad Bunny launched Rimas Sports in April 2023 and the agency allegedly offered cash and gifts to players as incentives to switch agencies.

Allegations of misconduct were issued by the MLBPA and the agency's representatives attempted to block decertification by the union.

The MLBPA, in its complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, seeks validation of arbitrator Michael Gottesman's ruling, per Independent.

The arbitrator denied the plea for a temporary restraining order requested by William Arroyo, a baseball agent affiliated with Rimas Sports, alongside executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda.

The MLBPA union charged the three with disciplinary misconduct on Apr. 10 and also fined them $400,000. Arroyo was previously certified by the union and also represented New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and infielder Ronny Mauricio.

The MLBPA union released the following statement (via Independent):

“After detailing extensive, serious violations of the MLBPA regulations, including those prohibiting inducements and unlawful recruiters and requiring cooperation with MLBPA investigations, the MLBPA revoked Mr. Arroyo’s certification and denied certification to applicants Messrs. Assad and Miranda."

Along with the decertification of Arroyo, the union has also denied the certification applications of Assad and Miranda.

Moreover, the report also says that the arbitrator heard the restraining order application from the three. The union is represented by seasoned attorney Jeffrey Kessler.

Agent asked to leave Rimas Sports by MLBPA to keep his certification

According to a report by ESPN, Michael Velazquez, a certified agent who recently joined Rimas Sports, was asked to leave the agency by May 10 or lose his ability to represent MLB clients.

Moreover, the MLBPA's disciplinary action against Bad Bunny's agency not only includes a fine of $400K but also a five-year suspension. Moreover, both Assad and Miranda can't apply for certification before the five-year period ends.

As per sources, Rimas Sports would lose its ability to represent MLB clients if the federal court upheld the ruling of the arbitrator. If that turns out to be the case, the agency is planning to file a motion to appeal the decision through the American Arbitration Association by a May 10 deadline, per ESPN.

