MLB News roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks closer's troubles continue, could face demotion; Los Angeles Dodgers rotation nears full health, Clayton Kershaw shows signs of possible return - May 16, 2022

The 2022 MLB season is almost 40-games old. Low-end players who jumped out of the gate on hot streaks are beginning to slow down, and true talents are reinstating themselves as the league's finest. Some teams continue buckling under the strain of a shortened Spring Training. Pitchers are landing on injury lists as their unprepared arms tighten up and strain. Over-eager baserunners are pulling hamstrings, and over-zealous outfielders are blowing out their arms with big throws. Bryce Harper is one example.

While some injury-riddled teams struggle to make replacements, others are eyeing the imminent returns of star players.

For some teams, injuries aren't the only hurdles to jump. Many stars are going through prolonged slumps, some of which are starting to look permanent.

MLB News roundup - May 16, 2022

Arizona Diamondbacks closer's troubles continue, could face demotion

MLB 2022 - Arizona Diamondbacks closer Mark Melancon has lost 5 games already this season Enter caption

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed closer Mark Melancon to a two-year contract worth $14 million during the offseason. At the time, it seemed like a steal. Going into the season, the 37-year-old was coming off a league-best 39 saves for the San Diego Padres. He had only lost 12 games since the 2017 season.

This season, he's already lost five. He owns an ugly 8.49 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 11.2 innings. Those are disconcerting statistics for a closer previously-hailed as one of the best in the MLB. In fact, they're so bad that they might cause the four-time All-Star to lose his job as closer.

D-backs facts & stats @dbaxfax



In 2021, only one Mark Melancon is now 0-5 through just 34 team games.In 2021, only one #Dbacks pitcher had 5 losses in relief ALL season (Alex Young). Mark Melancon is now 0-5 through just 34 team games.In 2021, only one #Dbacks pitcher had 5 losses in relief ALL season (Alex Young).

"Mark Melancon is now 0-5 through just 34 team games. In 2021, only one #Dbacks pitcher had 5 losses in relief ALL season (Alex Young)." - @D-backs facts & stats

Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo didn't give a straight answer when asked if Melancon would retain his closer's role.

“We’re going to still have some more discussions about his availability,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo did accept partial blame for Melancon's struggles, as he thinks he may be overusing the closer. If Lovullo does decide to demote Melancon, expect reliever Ian Kennedy to replace him. He's been Lovullo's number one setup reliever choice so far and has performed excellently. He has five holds this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers rotation nears full health, Clayton Kershaw shows signs of possible return

MLB 2022 - Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw could be close to returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers have battled through pitching replacements with relative success so far this season. Despite losing Trevor Bauer to a two-year suspension, both Andrew Heaney and Blake Treinen to shoulder injuries, and Clayton Kershaw to a pelvis injury, the Dodgers have found pitchers to get the job done. Tyler Anderson has filled in well for Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin has been nothing short of excellent, replacing Heaney. Gonsolin owns a 1.33 ERA over 27 innings this season.

But the Dodgers might be out of the thicket soon. According to Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya, Heaney could travel with the team and throw some bullpen sessions this week.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Andrew Heaney has continued playing catch, Dave Roberts said. Will travel with the team on this next trip, and could begin throwing bullpens this week. Andrew Heaney has continued playing catch, Dave Roberts said. Will travel with the team on this next trip, and could begin throwing bullpens this week.

"Andrew Heaney has continued playing catch, Dave Roberts said. Will travel with the team on this next trip, and could begin throwing bullpens this week." - @Fabian Ardaya

Clayton Kershaw is progressing similarly. Although he experienced some soreness during a light workout last week, Kershaw is now feeling ready to resume throwing. The best news is that Kershaw's MRI results came back negative for any structural damage. If the former Cy Young award winner keeps progressing at this rate, he should be back before the month's over.

Edited by Windy Goodloe