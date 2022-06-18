MLB News Roundup: Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon out for remainder of season, #2 prospect in baseball set to make MLB debut with Detroit Tigers - June 17, 2022

As the MLB season rolls on through June, the biggest news updates of the day are nearly polar opposites. This time of the season often comes with some of the highest highs and the lowest lows, and sometimes, like today, they come at the same time.

The Los Angeles Angels were dealt a brutal blow, losing their superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon to a wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery. This is a terrible loss for the Los Angeles Angels, who will need to find a way to make up for this massive loss.

At the other end of the pendulum, the Detroit Tigers are very excited for the MLB debut of Riley Greene, currently ranked as the second-best prospect in baseball. This debut is delayed. The young outfielder was supposed to be part of the Opening Day roster but was kept out by a foot injury.

Let's break down what these two huge MLB stories mean for their respective teams going forward deeper into the summer.

Anthony Rendon to miss the rest of the season

Anthony Rendon dons the home run hat.

Anthony Rendon was supposed to be the complementary superstar to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but he will be unable to return to the team in 2022. The wrist injury was initially believed to be a small issue, but it was evidently anything but small.

Jeff Passan was the first to report the story, via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist, the team announces. In his three years with the Angels, he has hit .252/.359/.421 with 20 HR in 155 games. He has four years and $154M left on his deal. Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist, the team announces. In his three years with the Angels, he has hit .252/.359/.421 with 20 HR in 155 games. He has four years and $154M left on his deal.

"Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist, the team announces" - Jeff Passan

This injury is a devastating blow to the Los Angeles Angels, who have already struggled this season, finding themselves behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in the race for the American League West.

This injury also brings Anthony Rendon's contract under the microscope. It becomes impossible to justify paying a player who is almost constantly injured $245 million, as pointed out by Bob Nightengale on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The disastrous Anthony Rendon $245 million contract adds another chapter. The #Angels announce he’ll undergo season-ending wrist surgery. The disastrous Anthony Rendon $245 million contract adds another chapter. The #Angels announce he’ll undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

"The disastrous Anthony Rendon $245 million contract adds another chapter" - Bob Nightengale

Hopes were high for the Los Angeles Angels coming into the 2022 season, but with this injury combined with manager Joe Maddon's dismissal, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani might have to wait another year to taste a playoff victory.

Riley Greene to make MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene bats at the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Riley Greene will be making his MLB debut against the Texas Rangers on June 18, and it is one of the most anticipated debuts in recent memory. The 21-year-old has been considered a high-level prospect for most of his playing career, and now that he is making it to the big leagues, everybody wants to see what he can do.

Jeff Passan was the first to report that Riley Greene would be making his debut.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Outfielder Riley Greene, arguably the best prospect in baseball, will be called up to join the Detroit Tigers tomorrow. He'd have made the Opening Day roster had he not broken his right foot on the eve of the season. He's healthy now, and he'll be their full-time center fielder. Outfielder Riley Greene, arguably the best prospect in baseball, will be called up to join the Detroit Tigers tomorrow. He'd have made the Opening Day roster had he not broken his right foot on the eve of the season. He's healthy now, and he'll be their full-time center fielder.

"Outfielder Riley Greene, arguably the best prospect in baseball, will be called up to join the Detroit Tigers tomorrow. He'd have made the Opening Day roster had he not broken his right foot on the eve of the season. He's healthy now, and he'll be their full-time center fielder" - Jeff Passan

This highlight package of Riley Greene from his time in AAA shows why fans are so excited to see the young player in the big leagues.

The MLB season can generate every emotion that sports has to offer. The pain of this injury news juxtaposed with the incoming debut of a top prospect shows us a perfect encapsulation of that.

