MLB News Roundup: New York Yankees sign three time All-Star Matt Carpenter; Chicago Cubs star outfielder Seiya Suzuki leaves game early with finger injury - May 26 2022

The MLB season continues to roll on through May, and with teams still looking to improve their chances at a World Series championship, there are always news updates. Even for one of the top teams like the New York Yankees, improvements are always being sought.

There is very little room for error in baseball, and finding yourself stagnant and not trying to improve your franchise in every way possible is a common error, so it is good that the New York Yankees have not fallen into this trap.

Injury issues are always a concern at this time of year, but as long as the injury is not too severe, there is plenty of time to make a triumphant return, which is exactly what the Chicago Cubs are hoping for with Seiya Suzuki.

MLB News - May 26 2022

New York Yankees sign Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter is making his MLB return

The New York Yankees have the best record in baseball and have a solid lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, but are still looking to improve on an already great team, this time by signing former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter.

The New York Yankees announced the signing via a tweet.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star INF Matt Carpenter to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster. The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed three-time All-Star INF Matt Carpenter to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster.

Matt Carpenter has spent 11 years in the MLB, all with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his last two seasons in the majors, he failed to impress offensively with a Batting Average of .186 in 2020 and .189. While his swing may not be as effective anymore, his ability to get on base has not diminished, having an oon-base percentage of .305 last season.

This signing could easily prove to be a pivotal moment in the 2022 MLB season.

Seiya Suzuki leaves game with finger injury

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs had a pretty rough day, losing 20-5 against the Cincinnati Reds and seeing their superstar outfielder Seiya Suzuki leave the game early with an injury. A loss like this is almost easier to swallow than a closely contested game, as the Chicago Cubs never really had a chance to win, and in the MLB, every win matters.

What is difficult to swallow is the injury to Seiya Suzuki, which was first reported by Patrick Mooney via a tweet.

Patrick Mooney @PJ_Mooney Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki exited today's game with a sprained left ring finger. Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki exited today's game with a sprained left ring finger.

In a follow-up tweet from Patrick Mooney, he reported that the X-rays came back negative, meaning it will hopefully be a short-term issue for Seiya Suzuki.

Patrick Mooney @PJ_Mooney The Cubs are cautiously optimistic that Seiya Suzuki will avoid a stint on the injured list after X-rays on his left hand came back negative. theathletic.com/news/cubs-seiy… The Cubs are cautiously optimistic that Seiya Suzuki will avoid a stint on the injured list after X-rays on his left hand came back negative. theathletic.com/news/cubs-seiy…

This is great news for the Chicago Cubs, who are trailing the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central crown, and need their stars to be active and contributing as much as possible.

As the MLB season rolls on, be sure to return to Sportskeeda for all the news updates you'll need for the 2022 season!

