MLB News Roundup: Weather pushes Boston Red Sox, Twins match to Friday; former New York Yankees pitcher named special assistant to commissioner; Houston Astros and Ryan Pressley finalize contract extension

Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The 2022 MLB season is finally here. This is the week fans have been waiting for. Baseball will be a part of our everyday lives for the next seven to eight months.

Before we can get to all the fun the game we love has to offer, there are a few newsworthy bits that you might have missed.

Here they are...

MLB Opening Day games at risk of being cancelled due to weather

MLB has announced that due to anticipated inclement weather, the Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees that was scheduled to commence Thursday, April 7, has been rescheduled to 1:05 pm EST on Friday afternoon, April 8. As the Yankees and Red Sox are slated to play Friday evening as well, this season opener will have the rare designation of being a double-header.

Ryan Herrera @ryan_a_herrera After the Yankees + Red Sox postponement, the Cubs and Brewers will kick off the MLB season at Wrigley Field tomorrow After the Yankees + Red Sox postponement, the Cubs and Brewers will kick off the MLB season at Wrigley Field tomorrow

Additionally, the Opening Day game for the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins, in which Carlos Correa will make his Twins debut, has also been pushed back. The status of Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has also been called into question.

C.C. Sabathia named special assistant to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, has unveiled a new special assistant role to be filled by former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, C.C. Sabathia.

Sabathia retired in 2019 with a win-loss record of 251-161 and an ERA of 3.74 after 19 seasons. He was, among other things, a six-time All-Star and a World Series champion.

Cut4 @Cut4



has been named a Special Assistant to the Commissioner! EXTRA, EXTRA! @CC_Sabathia has been named a Special Assistant to the Commissioner! EXTRA, EXTRA! @CC_Sabathia has been named a Special Assistant to the Commissioner! https://t.co/cEk4j5tAfO

In his new role, C.C. Sabathia will focus on diversity, inclusion, equity, and youth outreach in a position Manfred has lauded.

Astros agree to a contract extension with RHP Ryan Pressly

On the eve of Opening Day, when the Houston Astros will square off against the LA Angels, Houston agreed to keep reliever Ryan Pressly.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Ryan Pressly agrees to $30M, 2 year extension with Astros. $14M in 2023 and 2024, $2M buyout on $14M 2025 option. Full No Trade kicks in in ‘23. @ByRobertMurray 1st Ryan Pressly agrees to $30M, 2 year extension with Astros. $14M in 2023 and 2024, $2M buyout on $14M 2025 option. Full No Trade kicks in in ‘23. @ByRobertMurray 1st

Pressly, 33, has been with the Astros since 2018. In his time with the Texas ballclub, he has posted an ERA of 2.19 in 168 appearances.

The contract will be for a reported $42 million and will keep Pressly in Astros orange for at least two more years through 2024.

Now that the news is out of the way, we can all sit back and wait for Opening Day 2022 to come and carry on with it all the pitches, hits, runs, and dingers we have been dreaming of since last winter. It is good to have baseball back.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt