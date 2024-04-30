MLB News Today: Dodgers record no-strikeout game since 2006; Aaron Boone frustrated as Yankees offense fails; Dodgers land multi-year deal with Kose

The MLB season is in full swing and we are already past 30 games. Division rivals have started their battle to stay on top, while several teams and players continue to cross milestones. The excitement has never been better as the season unfolds with surprises and tough challenges. Here's a roundup of the MLB news today.

Dodgers record no-strikeout game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in the spotlight yet again and this time it's not because of Shohei Ohtani. The franchise created history as it recorded a no-strikeout game for the first time since 2006.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 without getting a single strikeout. The last time the team went without a strikeout was against the Cincinnati Reds in 2006.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone frustrated after offense fails

Meanwhile in Baltimore, the Yankees dropped their series opener against the Orioles 2-0. It was the fight time this season that the Bronx Bombers went scoreless in a game.

While Aaron Boone appreciated his team's overall performance, he did mention he was frustrated after the offense failed to score. Boone said it was hard, especially when the team put up some good plays but couldn't drive in those runs. The Yankees have three games remaining to rebound and compensate for their loss.

Dodgers expand their MLB reach with new partnership

The Dodgers have expanded their market in Japan with a new partner. The club agreed to a multi-year deal with Japanese brand Kose. The brand is famous for cosmetics, beauty and personal care products.

The Dodgers will display messages from Kose for the rest of the season on DodgersVision as part of the deal. Kose will also have its products for sale at the Dodger Stadium.

Additionally, Ohtani will appear in Kose's commercials that are broadcast in the U.S. It seems to be a huge deal for the team as it is all set to reap the benefits that come its way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback