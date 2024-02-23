MLB News Today: Freddie Freeman homers on first pitch; Red Sox prioritizing Jordan Montgomery; Eduardo Rodriguez uses Usain Bolt to motivate pitchers

The MLB is back in action and it did not take long for Freddie Freeman to remind fans of his greatness. The former National League MVP got his 2024 Spring Training on the right foot, launching a solo home run on the very first pitch he faced in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"Freddie Freeman homers on the first pitch he sees!" - @TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The solo home run has sent Los Angeles Dodgers fans into a frenzy as first baseman Freddie Freeman continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the MLB. After the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the San Diego Padres 14-1 in the first game of Spring Training, it's safe to say that the club is locked in as Opening Day approaches.

The Boston Red Sox are locked in on Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery remains one of the most coveted free agents remaining on the open market, yet, the World Series champion has not signed a new contract. According to MLB insider Rob Bradford, the Boston Red Sox are prioritizing Jordan Montgomery over other remaining free agents, however, the club is reportedly "waiting for the price to come down."

Expand Tweet

"Feeling per sources is Red Sox prioritizing Jordan Montgomery over other potential free agent pitching additions, but still waiting for price to come down" - @bradfo

Jordan Montgomery is not the only star waiting for their next contract. Stars such as Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger both remain unsigned and while they have been linked to a number of teams, there is no news about when they will land with a club.

MLB veteran Eduardo Rodriguez channeling Usain Bolt this offseason

Long-time MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says that Eduardo Rodriguez has embraced his mentor role with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran pitcher joined the D-Backs this offseason, however, he has wasted little time in helping the club and their young pitchers.

Expand Tweet

"@Ken_Rosenthal tells an awesome story about Eduardo Rodriguez invoking @usainbolt while mentoring young pitchers at @Dbacks camp" - @FoulTerritoryTV

According to Rosenthal, Eduardo Rodriguez has been using legendary Olympian Usain Bolt as an example. The left-handed starter explained how Bolt would train for years in anticipation of a 10-second race. He has been using this story as a way to motivate the Diamondbacks' young pitchers to make sure they are ready when they are called upon by the team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.