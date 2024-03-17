MLB News Today Gerrit Cole injury update, Eury Perez to undergo imaging on elbow, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones hits 2 homers in Spring Breakout

There has been no shortage of MLB news as we inch closer to Opening Day. Anticipation is rising as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea, to kick things off.

With the season right around the corner, things are starting to heat up, as well as injuries. Today, we will discuss Gerrit Cole's injury update, concerns for Eury Perez, and Spencer Jones' impressive Saturday performance.

#3, Gerrit Cole injury update

Gerrit Cole was shut down earlier in the week with discomfort in his elbow. Many were concerned that the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner would require surgery, but that will not be the case.

Instead of surgery, Cole will rest for the next month or so and be reevaluated by the medical staff. This is the best-case scenario for the Yankees. Losing one of MLB's best for an extended period of time would be devastating.

The Bronx Bombers are coming off a lackluster season where they missed the playoffs. Cole was among the few bright spots the team could rely on throughout the year. He needs to be in the rotation for the Yanks to live up to expectations.

#2, Eury Perez to undergo imaging on throwing elbow

Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Perez was recently lifted from his start earlier in the week after breaking a fingernail. Now, he is experiencing elbow soreness and is expected to undergo imaging next week in Texas.

This is a huge blow for the Marlins. They are already coming into the new season without their ace Sandy Alcantara as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. They also have Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera suffering from injuries.

If Perez has to have surgery, this could be a disaster for Miami. They will not have much time to come up with a replacement as the season starts soon.

#1, Yankees prospect Spencer Jones shines during MLB's Spring Breakout

New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones continued to turn heads during MLB's Spring Breakout event on Saturday. He launched a two-run home run in the first inning against the Blue Jays and followed that up with a solo blast in the fifth.

Jones comes into the season as the Yanks' No. 2 prospect behind Jasson Dominguez. While the slugger has been reassigned to the minors already, he could be on the big-league roster very soon.

