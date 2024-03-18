MLB News Today: Giants emerge favorites for Blake Snell; Aaron Judge injury update; Justin Verlander ramps up bullpen sessions

With just a few days remaining before the MLB regular season gets underway, players pick up the pace and teams continue to pursue free agents. A few last-minute changes are expected as spring training draws to an end. Here's a look at the important stories from baseball today.

#1 Giants emerge as favorites for Blake Snell

Believe it or not, Blake Snell is still a free agent. The recent buzz is that the San Francisco Giants have re-entered the race to pursue Snell. However, they are waiting to strike a good deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Snell's agent, Scott Boras, is running out of time as the regular season approaches. The Giants have joined the race and it's up to Boras to strike a deal soon. It's rumored that a short-term deal might be the best option.

#2 Aaron Judge injury update

The Yankees slugger is preparing for the regular season as he takes spring training like a pinch of salt. Judge had an MRI scan to check an abdomen issue. While the scan was negative, Judge is expected to return to the lineup against the Astros for their first regular season game.

However, the Yankee is taking things slow with his spring training sessions. Judge was not present in the Yankees lineup for the last couple of games. As long as he is in good shape, the Yankees need not worry.

#3 Justin Verlander prepares for the MLB regular season

Justin Verlander had a setback with his pitching schedule after an issue with his shoulder. Verlander will not be ready for opening day, but he ramped up his bullpen sessions, hoping to return to normal.

The Astros will need to deal without their star pitcher for a while, but he has taken the first step forward to prepare for the season. Verlander will also be required to take multiple live practice batting sessions before the MLB regular season commences.

Verlander's bullpen session has brought relief to the Astros, especially since they have been dealing with injuries. Astros fans are eager to see their favorite pitcher get to the mound soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.