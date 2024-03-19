MLB News Today: Jackson Holliday homers for Orioles; Zach Eflin named Rays Opening Day starter; Angels' Luis Rengifo exits game with injury

For MLB fans, it's clear that the Baltimore Orioles have something special on their hands when it comes to Jackson Holliday. The potential superstar infielder continued his red-hot Spring Training with the club on Tuesday, clubbing a home run off Blue Jays reliever Chad Green.

The first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday has been dominant throughout the minor leagues in his short professional career. This has left many wondering whether or not the Baltimore Orioles will include him on their Opening Day roster. It's safe to say that the potential superstar has made the decision as difficult one.

MLB veteran Zach Eflin named as Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day starter

A number of clubs have already announced their starting pitcher for Opening Day, with only a few still undecided. When it comes to the Tampa Bay Rays, the man who will get the ball for the club is veteran Zach Eflin.

The 29-year-old is more than deserving of the honor after a successful first season with the club in 2023. Eflin posted a 16-8 record with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 177.2 innings. “I don't take it lightly. Very thankful and humbled that the organization trusts me in this position," Eflin said of the opportunity to start on Opening Day for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Angels' Luis Rengifo exits Spring Training action with apparent leg injury

It's been a difficult offseason for the Los Angeles Angels. The franchise has endured a rather disappointing winter in the wake of Shohei Ohtani's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though the club did not make much noise in free agency, they have been preparing to head into the new campaign with a number of returning players.

One of those players is Luis Rengifo. However, there is a shot that the 27-year-old could miss some time. The veteran infielder exited Tuesday's Spring Training action after injuring his left hamstring while running to first base. This same hamstring has bothered him throughout Spring Training, which makes the injury all the more concerning for the Angels as Opening Day is just around the corner.

