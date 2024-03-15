MLB News Today: Max Muncy loses 10lbs prior to Dodgers Korea Series; Pirates land outfielder Michael A. Taylor; Cardinals extend manager Oli Marmol

We are less than a week before the MLB season gets underway, as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. It has been a long offseason, but we have finally made it.

With the season just around the corner, news has come out in droves. Today, we will take a look at Max Muncy's weight loss, Michael A. Taylor's signing with the Pirates, and manager Oli Marmol accepting an extension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 Two-time MLB All-Star Max Muncy loses 10lbs ahead of Korea Series

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has lost 10lbs prior to their series with the San Diego Padres in Korea. He was battling a virus before leaving for the trip. However, Muncy feels he is trending in the right direction and should be ready to go for Opening Day.

Expand Tweet

#2 Pirates land Michael A. Taylor

Free-agent outfield Michael A. Taylor has finally come off the open market. He and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal for the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Taylor spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Twins. He appeared in 129 games, hitting .220/.278/.442 with 21 home runs and 51 RBIs. This is a great deal for both sides, as Taylor certainly has what it takes to be an everyday MLB outfielder.

#1 Oli Marmol accepts an extension with the St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has accepted an extension with the club through the 2026 season. This is quite the extension for a manager coming off a lackluster year.

Expand Tweet

Marmol's contract was set to expire following the completion of the 2024 season. However, the front office decided that could be a distraction and proceeded with the extension.

The Cardinals finished last place in the National League Central last season after going 71-91. It was the fifth-worst record in MLB. All eyes will be on him and the club, as fans will not stand for another disastrous year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.