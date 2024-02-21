MLB News Today: Phillies bid 'more money' than Dodgers for Yoshinobu Yamamoto; Aaron Judge trusts fans to convince Juan Soto; Rays add infield depth

The MLB season is right around the corner, and many fans are excited for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Spring Training debut. He has already impressed his Dodgers' teammates with his bullpens early in camp.

With the season quickly approaching, it can be hard to stay on top of the news around the league. So today, we look at the top headlines around MLB for Tuesday, February 20.

#1 - Phillies outbid Dodgers in their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

It has been revealed that the Philadelphia Phillies outbid the Los Angeles Dodgers in their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, this did not matter as he signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with LA.

Yamamoto met with the Phillies in December with a video appearance from Bryce Harper. Despite this pull, his decision came down to New York or LA, and he chose the latter.

Fans excited about Yoshinobu Yamamoto's big league debut will be on the lookout later this week. The Dodgers kick off Spring Training on February 22 against the San Diego Padres.

#2 - Aaron Judge believes fans can convince Juan Soto to stay

Aaron Judge is not worried about the Yankees keeping Juan Soto's talents beyond the 2024 season. He believes the Bronx Bombers' fanbase will be enough to sway the All-Star left fielder into staying.

"Yeah, but I think the fans, when we show up April 5th, will do a lot of convincing" stated Judge.

If Soto performs like many believe he will, it will be tough for the fanbase to let him go. He is expected to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Given Soto is one of the best hitters in the league, he will be looking for a big-time contract.

Tim Britton of The Athletic believes Soto could reach a 15-year, $575 million deal next offseason. However, the Yankees are a big-market club and could dish out that money more easily than other clubs.

#3 - Tampa Bay Rays add infield depth

The Tampa Bay Rays have added some much-needed infield depth to their team. They reached a minor league deal with Yu Chang with an invitation to big league camp, making it his second sting with the club. After a season with the Boston Red Sox, he will compete for a bench spot on the team.

Tampa Bay also reached a deal with infielder Amed Rosario. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with incentives, giving the Rays a full 40-man roster.

