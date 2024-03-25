MLB News Today: Shohei Ohtani to address media amid betting saga; Fans plead redemption for Trevor Bauer; DJ Lemahieu injury update

The regular season commences in a few days and MLB continues to surprise fans with the latest developments. From Shohei Ohtani's betting saga to injury updates, there is always something churning around teams and players. Here's a look at the top MLB news for today.

#1 Shohei Ohtani to address media amid betting saga

Ohtani continues to be in the headlines amid his betting controversy. He will address the media for the first time and shed light on the issue. The baseball universe is eagerly waiting to hear Ohtani's part of the story.

Despite the Dodgers firing Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, there have been several changes to the story. Many have doubted Ohtani's involvement in the allegations. Once Ohtani addresses the media, several things will be put to rest. The MLB has also started an investigation into the issue.

#2 MLB fans plead redemption for Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer is coming off a rocking performance against the New York Yankees in Mexico. He tossed three scoreless innings that led fans to plead for his redemption. Bauer pitched for Diablos Rojos and helped them win with a 4-3 final score.

Fans took to X as they shared their support for Bauer, hoping the MLB would bring him back. Bauer has been out since 2021 due to sexual assault allegations. However, the accuser's story fell apart, and the legal dispute was settled. Fans believe that Bauer should be given a chance to get back in the league.

#3 DJ LeMahieu injury update

Yankees slugger DJ LeMahieu has been sidelined due to a foot injury. As per the latest update from manager Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is not expected to join the lineup for Opening Day.

LeMahieu's injury is a major setback for the Bronx Bombers, offensively and defensively. Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to fill in for LaMahieu until his return. LaMahieu has not participated in any on-field activities but is working out in the training room.

The Yankees will be forced to play without their third baseman for a few games. As Opening Day approaches, more news is expected to break out. Currently, Ohtani's controversy is the biggest in the Major League Baseball.

