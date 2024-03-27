MLB Opening Day: Mets and Phillies games bumped to Friday amid weather concerns

MLB Opening Day 2024 is set up to be an exciting one. After a long and wild offseason, we finally made it to another baseball season, and fans could not be more pumped.

Unfortunately, some fanbases will have their Opening Day delayed due to weather concerns. The first game that has been moved from Thursday to Friday is between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets.

Another game has been pushed to Friday due to rain. This game is the highly-anticipated National League East opener between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

So far, those are the only games that will be affected by the weather. All other 13 games are a full go for Thursday.

MLB Opening Day should be a holiday

There will likely be a good amount of fans calling into work tomorrow to park their butts on the couch and watch baseball all day long. Much like the Super Bowl, fans wish MLB Opening Day was a holiday.

While four fanbases will have to wait to see their teams take the field, the rest of the league will not have to wait. One game that could get competitive quickly is the matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

There is a lot to look forward to in this matchup. The Bronx Bombers certainly got better over the winter, adding Juan Soto. However, the same thing could be said about the 'Stros, who added Josh Hader in the offseason.

Another matchup that could get spicy is the game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. Both teams are entering an important season, and all eyes will be on them.

We are just one more sleep away from baseball games being played every day until October.

