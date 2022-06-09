MLB opens up Phase 1 of 2022 All-Star ballot, teams urge fans to vote their favorite players in each position

Approved by Major League Baseball (MLB), voting for the 2022 All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, started full-fledged on June 8. Phase 1 voting continues until June 30 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the annual All-Star Game for the first time since 1980. Major League Baseball fans can vote up to five times at an interval of every 24 hours during Phase 1 of the voting process.

Major League Baseball fans can cast their votes through the following sources:

Baseball.com,

Major League Baseball team websites, or

Major League Baseball app.

"2022 Major League Baseall All-Star Game: Everything to Know About Voting." - NBC DFW

Phase 1 votes are more important than ever, because the player who receives the most votes in each league is guaranteed a starting slot at their position. However, the Phase 1 voting totals do not transfer to Phase 2.

Ben Verlander, the FOX Sports Major League Baseball analyst, has posted his Phase 1 voting update on his official Twitter account.

"Go vote!! Major League Baseall All-Star Game ballots are OUT. Here’s mine." - Ben Verlander

Fans on Twitter were also seen posting screenshots of their Major League Baseball All-Star ballots.

SplitterMW @SplitterMW My MLB All-Star ballot. Which ones do you think I got wrong? My MLB All-Star ballot. Which ones do you think I got wrong? https://t.co/uuLDRkRz8o

"My MLB All-Star ballot. Which ones do you think I got wrong?" - SplitterMW

I wonder if everyone he selected will be chosen.

"My All-Star ballot" - Byron Noe

Indra, one of Bryce Harper's fans, feels he must be on every Major League Baseball All-Star ballot.

indra @cashtellanos Every MLB All-Star ballot I see posted on this website must have Bryce Harper on it or else I’m mentally shaming you Every MLB All-Star ballot I see posted on this website must have Bryce Harper on it or else I’m mentally shaming you

As per MLB.com, "Ballots generated by a script, macro or other mechanical, automated means will be disqualified. Over-votes in any category or those that do not comply with these voting guidelines will not be recorded. Fans must use a valid email address when voting. By voting, fans give their express permission to receive limited commercial emails related to their ballot participation (including notification at or around the time the second phase of voting begins) from MLB.com. In cases where a listed player is traded to or signs with another MLB Club, previous vote totals will be retained by that player. MLB Advanced Media, L.P. operates and certifies secure voting systems and reserves the right to disallow votes and/or disqualify voters if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent votes have been cast or if it determines, in its sole discretion, that there has been any deliberate attempt to inappropriately manipulate or unfairly influence the result of the vote or otherwise violate the MLB.com Terms of Use."

The rules are clearly stated on the Major League Baseball website.

2022 MLB All-Star Game schedule

Cincinnati Reds may have a bad record this season, but some of their players could still be All-Stars.

Major League Baseball Fan Voting Phase 1: Wednesday, June 8 - Thursday, June 30 at 1:59 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball Fan Voting Phase 2: Tuesday, July 5 at noon ET - Friday, July 8 at 1:59 p.m. ET

Unveiling of All-Star Starters: Friday, July 8

Selection of 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star: Sunday, July 10

Major League Baseball All-Star Game 2022: Tuesday, July 19

