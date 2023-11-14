MLB owners likely to confirm Athletics' move to Las Vegas despite questions over success there, insider claims

Despite some reported concerns, the MLB owners are expected to confirm the Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas. The vote is expected to take place this week and there's no expectation that it will go any way but smoothly. Despite fans and city people pleading for the team to stay home, the move is likely to take place.

This is despite the fact that there are questions over the market's viability. An NFL team just moved there, and there is a WNBA team, but they haven't had anything else.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Evan Drellich of the Athletic reported:

"A report overseen by Major League Baseball’s relocation committee on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas is in the hands of all 30 club owners and is said to pose questions about the viability of the market. But the sport’s owners are expected to approve the move Thursday anyway, people briefed on the process said."

The owners of the Athletics want to move. Other owners don't want to stand in their way, so it looks as if the move is going forward regardless. That may end up being a poor decision if the market trends the way those with concerns expect it to.

Oakland Athletics moving in spite of potential risks

The report stated that despite the concerns, there aren't many better options. Oakland has now effectively lost all teams it once had, from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Golden State Warriors. Staying seems less than ideal for the team and moving to Las Vegas might not solve everything.

The Oakland Athletics are moving

A source even said:

“No one knows what payroll they can sustain — all depends on where it all goes."

The Oakland Athletics currently have a very low payroll, with only the Baltimore Orioles ranking below them at the moment. Spending usually translates to winning, but it's unclear if the Athletics will be able to do that in Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Despite all that, with risks aplenty, the team is not staying in Oakland despite the city's best efforts.