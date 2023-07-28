MLB pitcher Jon Gray and his wife, Jacklyn, have fulfilled a dream by spearheading the return of the Texas Rangers Pet Calendar.

The 2023–24 calendar features Texas Rangers players and manager Bruce Bochy posing with their pets and animals rescued from The Pawerful Rescue in Royse City, Texas.

Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit The Pawerful Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and comfortable home for all animals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB pitcher Jon Gray and his wife

The Grays are no strangers to supporting animal rescue efforts. Since 2022, Jon Gray has donated $100 per strikeout to The Pawerful Rescue. Even their own two dogs, Sophie and Trunks, are rescues, further solidifying their commitment to the cause.

On July 29th, the Humane Society of North Texas will host a Mega Pet Adoption event at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers Pet Calendar will be available for purchase at the event, which will be hosted by Sarah and Mitch Garver.

Dr. Garver said:

“They're going to have 1,000-plus dogs and cats available for adoption, So if it's the right time for your family to adopt a pet, it's a great cause to get these animals out of the shelter. We’re helping with that, we will also be donating $10 for every animal adopted to go towards the Humane Society. So it should be a great event. We're hoping to get empty cages out of the Humane Society.”

MLB pitcher Jon Gray and his wife

Partnering with The Pawerful Rescue has been a dream come true for the couple, knowing that the organization helps animals in dire need of love and care.

The calendar quickly sold out at the Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field, demonstrating the overwhelming support for this compassionate initiative.

The event aims to find loving homes for over 1,000 dogs and cats. Sarah, a licensed veterinarian, and Mitch are also proud owners of rescue dogs, Chupi and Rip.

The Garvers will lead a pet collar mystery bandana fundraiser during the event, featuring 100 pet bandanas signed by current Texas Rangers players, with some lucky winners also receiving autographed baseballs.

MLB pitcher Jon Gray and wife Jacklyn's relationship and life together

Jon Gray and wife, Jacklyn

Jon Gray and his wife, Jacklyn, have had a special relationship since they were teenagers. The couple began dating when Jacklyn was just 14 years old, After getting closer over time, they got married in August 2015, not long after getting engaged.

Jacklyn's passion for animal welfare is evident in her blog, The Graytest Moment, which offers insights into the life of a baseball pitcher's wife. She also promotes rescue animals and groups like Planet Pet and The National Mill Dog Rescue on her social media platforms frequently.

Jon Gray, in contrast to her love of animals, has a peculiar hobby off the field: ghost hunting. He revealed that a mysterious experience he had when he was 10 years old set off his fascination with the paranormal.

Even though Jacklyn is not as into the unsual hobby, he has occasionally brought her along when he investigates the paranormal.

The Grays' relationship is still strong despite their interests because of their shared love of animals and encouragement of one another.

Their individual stories serve as a reminder that romantic relationships can start at a young age and that partners can embrace their different passions while fostering a close relationship.