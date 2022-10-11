MLB Playoffs 2022: How many games are in NLDS, Schedule Details

The MLB Playoffs are in full swing. Fans were treated to some sublime action full of emotion in the Wild Card. We are now ready to get right into the first round of the 2022 MLB Division Series.

In the American League Wild Card Series, there was a lot of drama. The Seattle Mariners overcame an 8-1 deficit against the Toronto Blue Jays to eventually win the game by a score of 10-9. Meanwhile, Oscar Gonzalez walked it off for his team against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the National League, NL East favorites, the New York Mets, went crashing down at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals packed their bags as they went down to the Philadelphia Phillies in straight games.

That leaves us with eight final teams in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. The Seattle Mariners will go on to play their divisional foe, the Houston Astros. In another AL matchup, the Cleveland Guardians will take on the New York Yankees.

In the National League theater of the MLB Playoffs, things are just as interesting. The San Diego Padres will take on the defending World Series champions, the Altanta Braves. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will travel to the City of Angels to take on the Dodgers.

The League Division Series schedule is set. For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, these are the start times on FS1 (NLDS) and TBS (ALDS).

"The League Division Series schedule is set. For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, these are the start times on FS1 (NLDS) and TBS (ALDS)." - @ Ken Fang

The MLB Division Series will be a best-of-five format, meaning that the first team to reach three victories will advance. Due to this, only the schedules of the first three games of each series have been announced. The released schedule can be found below.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday.



Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight. MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday. Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight. https://t.co/e3LOyrSAHK

"MLB announces Division Series broadcast schedule for Tuesday through Thursday. Note: Some game times change based on whether the Mets or Padres advance tonight." - @ Mark Feisand

As the Padres prevailed over the New York Mets, the second schedule is the one that fans will be treated to this fall. The Division Series as part of the 2022 MLB Playoffs will commence on Tuesday, October 12 with the first game being played at 1:07 pm EDT.

2022 MLB Playoffs is bound to be exciting

From the Cinderella story of the Seattle Mariners to the powerhouse New York Yankees, fans will have no shortage of excitement. There is also bound to be plenty of surprises, so make sure you catch all the action.

