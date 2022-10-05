MLB Playoffs Picture 2022: Wild Card standings and schedule

The 2022 MLB season has had its fair share of ups and downs. From records being set to bench-clearing brawls and massive underperformances, it doesn't seem like there has been a dull moment.

As we reach the tail end of the regular season, the playoff picture is beginning to take its final form. Today, we will look at the teams that will appear in the Wild Card spots in both the American and National Leagues.

Perhaps, most worthy of a mention is the fact that the MLB has an expanded playoff format this season. This means that there will be additional an Wild Card team in both leagues. Previously, there were only two Wild Card places in the AL and two in the NL.

The format is as follows: The first and second place Wild Card teams will face off while the third place Wild Card team will face the lowest-seeded division leader. Meanwhile, the top two divisional leaders will play a series between themselves.

Each Wild Card series will be a simple best-of-three series, with all three games being played at the same ballpark.

The first Wild Card team in the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays, will play the second-seeded Seattle Mariners. The final seeded Wild Card team, the Tampa Bay Rays, will face the Cleveland Guardians. The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, the top two teams in the league, will await the winners.

The final week of the @MLB regular season is here and there's still a few things to be decided. Which Wild Card series would you be most excited for?" - @ Sports Net

Similarly, the first and second Wild Card teams in the National League are the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. The Philadelphia Phillies, who are the last-seeded Wild Card, will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers await the winners.

"We are 4 days away from the start of the postseason. Here is how the playoff picture currently stands" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

All afforementioned Wild Card series will be played this weekend. Game 1 will start Friday, with Game 2 on Saturday, and Game 3 on Sunday, if necessary.

New MLB format energizes fans for another action-packed October

In addition to the new format, the league has confirmed that the rule that places a runner on second base in extra innings will not apply. This is to ensure that teams have a fair shot at winning and games are not expedited. There is no doubt that this postseason will give us a healthy dose of action.

