MLB playoffs schedule 2023: Dates, How to Watch, TV Channel & Live Stream

Fans around the baseball world can hardly wait for the 2023 MLB playoffs. On October 3, the action will kick off culminating in one of the most exciting and unique seasons in recent memory.

For the second straight year, twelve teams will appear in the postseason. This is an increase of one team from each league, owing to the inclusion of a second Wild Card berth.

With the postseason just around the corner, fans are wondering how they can catch the action. Luckily, a variety of cable options, as well as streaming services exist to ensure that you do not miss a pitch.

How to watch the 2023 MLB playoffs

The 2023 MLB playoffs will be made up of three series to watch. While the two divisional winners with the best records will automatically advance to the Divisional Series, the third-placed divisional leader will squre off in a best-of-three series against the last-placed Wild Card. Meanwhile, the first and second Wild Cards teams will play in their own series. Winning the division takes precedence over record. This means that the Minnesota Twins, the AL Central champs, will get homefield advantage in a possible series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who appear poised to capture the first Wild Card spot.

The Wild Card Series will be best-of-three, and the Divisional Series will be best-of-five. After that, both the Conference and World Series' will be best-of-seven affairs. For the first three rounds of the postseason, the following cable providers will be carrying the action:

ABC

FOX

FS1

TBS

ESPN

ESPN2

MLB Network

The Wild Card Series, which hangs on the razor-thin margin between the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners, will air on ESPN and ABC. After that, FOX, TBS and MLB Network will show the Divisional Series, as well as the Conference Series. Finally, the World Series will be shown exclusively on FOX.

Alternatively, several streaming options exist for fans. FuboTV has been identified as a fan favorite. For $24.99 per month, fans can catch all of the 2023 MLB playoffs on Fubo. Other services like Peacock, Hulu, SlingTV, and YouTubeTv are all available at similar prices to Fubo.