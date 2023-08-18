After recording an American League-best 807 runs last season, the New York Yankees are on pace to score just 688 this year. It is a sharp drop-off from a club that was regarded as one of the league's best offensive teams in 2022.

The Yankees were shut out in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday to drop to 60-61 on the season. A 2-8 record over their last ten games means the club's chances of a late playoff push are slowly fading away. The Yanks currently trail the Baltimore Orioles by 14 games and are 6.5 games out of the wild card race.

Putting runs on the board has been a problem for Aaron Boone's team over the last few months. The team is averaging just 4.27 runs per game and has failed to record 10 or more runs in a game since June.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In in recent episode of "Talkin' Yanks," Jake Storiale from Jomboy Media summed up how difficult it has been to watch Yankee baseball this year:

"If you can't score you can't compete...It's a brutal watch. I mean, just a lack of hope."

A massive Yankees fan himself, Jake understands the highs and lows that come with supporting this club. This season, however, has been particularly bad for the Bronx Bombers.

Talkin' Yanks (1:53)

The Yanks currently rank 29th in the league in hits (913), 29th in team batting average (.231), 26th in OBP (.306) and 23rd in runs (514). Only the Oakland Athletics have a lower team batting average and fewer hits.

They also rank in the bottom half of the league in stolen bases and OPS.

The return of Aaron Judge has failed to jumpstart a slumping Yankees offense

Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees

Injuries have been a major concern for New York throughout the season. The team has been without former MVP's Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson for a chunk of the season. The two players have combined for just 105 games this year.

Expand Tweet

"Since Aaron Judge's toe injury June 3rd, the Yankees: 25-36 W-L .224 average .679 OPS 3.8 runs per game" - Buster Olney

The loss of their captain and star player Aaron Judge midway through the year was another major setback. The 2022 MVP was out of action from June 3 to July 28 with a toe injury.

With just 41 games remaining, New York is running out of time to turn things around. If this offense cannot get going, it is hard to see how the club can salvage something from this season.