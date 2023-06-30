In a recent episode of the podcast "Baseball is Dead," hosted by Jared Carrabis, strong words were said about pitcher Domingo Germán.

The statement came as Carrabis expressed his frustration that Germán's stellar performance on the baseball field seemed to overshadow his troubled history with domestic violence.

"F*ck you and your perfect game," Jared said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carrabis highlighted an incident from September 2019, where Germán allegedly slapped his girlfriend during a charity gala.

Although the MLB investigation primarily focused on the events that occurred later that night at their home, Carrabis argued that Germán's actions should not be ignored or forgotten.

Adding fuel to the fire, Germán faced a separate suspension for 10 games for cheating after he was found using sticky material on his hands during a game.

Carrabis said that Germán is not only a cheater on the baseball field but also a despicable individual off the field.

Unafraid to speak his mind, Carrabis declared Germán to be the worst possible person to be glorified on a national baseball stage.

New York Yankees and the history of their perfect games

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

The perfect game is a rare and extraordinary achievement in Major League Baseball, and Domingo German of the New York Yankees recently etched his name in the record books by throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

German's flawless performance against the Oakland Athletics on June 28, 2023, marked the first perfect game since 2012, adding to the legacy of this remarkable feat.

The history of perfect games dates back to 1880 when Lee Richmond of the Worcester Ruby Legs achieved the first-ever perfect game.

However, it is the New York Yankees who boast the most perfect games, with Don Larson (1956), David Wells (1998), David Cone (1999), and now German all achieving this incredible milestone.

Larson's perfect game holds a special place in history as it was pitched during the 1956 World Series against Jackie Robinson's Brooklyn Dodgers.

Interestingly, the Tampa Bay Rays and the LA Dodgers share the unfortunate record of being victims of perfect games the most times, each experiencing it three times.

Despite several pitchers throwing no-hitters, no pitcher has ever managed to accomplish two perfect games, highlighting the immense difficulty and rarity of this extraordinary achievement.

It's important to note that a perfect game is a special subcategory of a no-hitter. In a perfect game, no batter reaches any base throughout the entire course of the game.

Poll : 0 votes