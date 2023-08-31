After a difficult two-year stretch, many fans were hoping that this was the year that three-time American League MVP Mike Trout would bounce back. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder has suffered a long list of injuries that have hampered his progress over the past five years. In 2019, he was forced to undergo a season-ending foot surgery. In 2021, a torn calf muscle limited him to just 36 games. Trout also missed a chunk of last season with a back issue, but was able to play in 119 games.

This year, Trout has appeared in just 82 games, equating to just 61 percent of the team's total games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent episode of the Barstool Baseball, Chris Klemmer provided his views on Trout's worrying injury issues:

"I think it'll only get worse. He has major back issues."

The discussion surrounding Trout started when Klemmer compared the slugger to Mookie Betts, who is having an outstanding year. Both players emerged as stars in the league around the same time.

Barstool Baseball (6:05)

While Betts has excelled with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past three seasons, Trout has struggled. Klemmer said:

"He is not what he was...Mike Trout had one of the best 20s of any player who ever lived."

Trout had an incredible start to his MLB career. Between 2011-2019, he was named to the All-Star Game on eight different occasions and won three AL MVP awards.

He finished with 30 or more home runs in six of those seasons. Over the past four years, he has only reached that mark once.

Mike Trout has struggled to find any consistency in 2023

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout gets ready to head out to the field against the Cincinnati Reds in Anaheim

A wrist injury has limited Trout's time on the field this year, but even when he is healthy, he has not reached his previous highs.

This season, the righty is slashing .263/.367/.490 and has recorded just 18 home runs and 44 RBIs. A relatively slow year for his high standards.

Expand Tweet

"Mike Trout is returning to the IL with a wrist injury" - B/R Walk-Off

This was supposed to be the year the Los Angeles Angels put it all together. Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon all started the season healthy. The organization had invested heavily on the pitching front and there was plenty of optimism around the team.

It has been another disappointing season for the Halos. With Ohtani set to become a free agent, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mike Trout.